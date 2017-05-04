Liberia: VP Boakai Wants Africans Find Answers to Economic Problems Within

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has called on Africans to look within the continent for answers to the economic questions facing the peoples of the continent.

He noted that there are great potentials within African nations that could be used for the economic, political and social advancement of the continent and its people.

Vice President Boakai said when resources are properly utilized for the benefit of any nation and its people there will be no reason for the stagnation of development programs and high level of poverty, saying, "I insist on good governance and accountability."

According to a press release, the Liberian Vice President Boakai made the call Monday when a 20-man delegation from the Noble Order of Knights and Ladies of Marshall from Ghana accompanied by their Liberian counterparts from the Catholic Church in Liberia paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The Liberian Vice President stressed that the natural resources of Africa and its manpower base are enough to improve the living conditions of its people.

He referred to the Catholic Church as an active supporter of government's development programs, especially in education and health, and emphasized that it is such institutions that help the government attain its goals and objectives, because the promises of government are also kept by these institutions.

On Liberia-Ghana ties, Vice President Boakai said the two sisterly nations have a longstanding relationship and thanked the delegation for the visit.

The delegation of the Noble Order of Knights and Ladies of Marshall thanked the Vice President for his support to the Church, noting that for development to come to any nation there must be sustained peace such as the one currently being enjoyed by Liberians.