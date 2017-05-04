Liberia: Shortage of Experts in Health Sector Worries House

The leadership of the House of Representatives is expected to hold series of discussions with authorities of the Ministry of Health (MOH) aimed at addressing the lack of expert medical practitioners in the nation's health sector.

The House's leadership during the consultative meeting with the MOH, which is scheduled for next Monday, will be interested in finding an amicable solution through budgetary allocations, training and other recommendations aimed at maximizing the potential of the nation's health sector.

The House's decision to engage the MOH was predicated upon a request made by Montserrado Country Representative Munah Youngblood who requested that the body be engaged over the lack of key medical experts to cater to certain demanding medical needs of the Liberian people.

In her communication to House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay on Tuesday, Youngblood contended that the nation is currently without an ENT or Otolaryngologist.

An Otolaryngologist is a doctor who is specialized in attending to problems of ear, nose and throat.

This deficiency in the nation's health system, according to Youngblood, poses a serious threat to patients who are diagnosed of serious ears infections and wanting to seek speedy medical attention at the nation's referral hospitals.

She is of the opinion that if nothing is done to address several other medical lapses relative to the training of professional medical doctors and other experts, citizens, especially those seeking medical attention, will continue to be victims.

For his part, Maryland County Representative Bhofal Chambers also noted that the nation lacks several specialists ranging from an

Orthopaedic surgeon, Urologist, qualified Paediatricians and Pathologists, among others.

According to him, more needs to be done to address these and many other lapses in the health system so that the nation will not witness a repeat of the health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease in 2014.