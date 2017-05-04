Liberia: LDEA Nabs Four in Drug Bust

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) detachment in Margibi County has arrested four persons in connection with drug trafficking, prescription drug abuse and other harmful substances.

Those arrested are John Mulbah, 48, Sunday Echa (a Nigerian national), 34; Abdu Duke, 60, and Magnus Kollie, 34. They were nabbed in Harbel and Kakata City, Margibi County from April 25-30 selling drugs to consumers in the areas.

Meanwhile, LDEA Commander for Margibi County, Ralph O. Gooding, is warning residents to refrain from harboring drug traffickers in their homes.

Gooding said on occasions when the LDEA receives tip-offs from its informants about a drug trafficker, the agency is always obstructed by some residents, causing the traffickers to escape arrest.

He further warned that anyone caught harboring these criminals will be arrested and equally charged in keeping the law and forwarded to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency has charged those arrested and forwarded them to the Kakata Magisterial Court for prosecution.