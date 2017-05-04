2 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia Cheers Israel On 69th Independence Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to the President of Israel, Mr. Reuven Rivlin, and people of that country on the 69th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday, May 2.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to her Israeli counterpart, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in her own name, extended to Mr. Rivlin, and through him, to the Government and people of the State of Israel, warm felicitation and best wishes on the occasion of the 69th Independence Anniversary.

"As you celebrate this joyous occasion," the Liberian leader said, "I entertain the hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of Israel-Africa solidarity."

She recommitted to exploring new economic frontiers for the promotion of trade and investments between the two countries to boost economic and social development for the prosperity of the two peoples.

President Sirleaf wished that while the State of Israel is commemorating this year's Independence Anniversary, the Almighty God will continue to endow Mr. Rivlin with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater heights.

Liberia

Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali

Shelling and rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu killed a member of the Armed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.