4 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army to Tackle Cattle Rustling, Armed Banditry in Niger

Brig. Gen. Moshood Olanrewaju, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, has assured of the army's readiness to tackle cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry in Niger.

Olanrewaju gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

He said that the army, in collaboration with other security agencies, had mapped out strategies to flush out criminals in the state.

According to the brigade commander, adequate security personnel has been mobilised for the operation.

"We have put in place sensitive security methods that will enable us apprehend all those involved in illegal activities.

"All we require from members of the public is to come forward with intelligence information that will assist our team of security personnel deployed for the operation.

"We are battle ready for the criminals as we have identified their hideouts and mapped out a blueprint of security network to deal with offenders," he said.

Olanrewaju appealed to traditional rulers and other stakeholders to compliment the efforts of security agents by exposing bad elements in their midst. (NAN)

