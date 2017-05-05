Uganda: Five Companies Join Monitor Climate Change Farm Clinic

Kampala — Five companies dealing in animal drugs and nutrition have registered for the Monitor Publications Farm Clinic on climate change smart agriculture scheduled for May 27 in Mbarara District.

The MPL marketing manager, Ms Sarah Nalule, said the farm clinics to be held regionally across the country aim to sensitise farmers on how to use smart agricultural technologies as a way of increasing the sector's productivity while at the same time addressing effects of climate change.

Ms Nalule added that so far, companies that have registered for the first ever climate change smart agriculture Farm Clinic include MTK Uganda which deals in animal drugs and health products, Quality Chemicals which deals in animal drugs, Novus and Vitalac which deals in animal nutrition and Seed Co, a supplier of seeds.

MTK Uganda marketing manager Alex Natukunda said their participation is aimed at getting close to the farmers but most importantly advise them on how to produce food in ways that help them cope with the impacts of climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We shall initiate a range of tips and solutions that suit the agricultural needs of farmers especially on how to improve the health of animals amid climate change effects," said Mr Natukunda.

Dr Innocent Omoding of Quality Chemicals said they are designing a package for farmers which will be centred around best medicines and knowledge on how to keep livestock healthy amid climate change impacts.

He added that climate change is a threat to livestock production because of it's impact on quality of feed crop and forage, water availability, animal and milk production, livestock diseases, animal reproduction and biodiversity.

Improved varieties

Dr Peace Kankwasa, a plant pathologist and genetician said trainers at the clinic will also teach farmers improved seed varieties of beans, cassava, maize, sorghum and cotton, which are tolerant to drought and the use of organic fertilizers such as manure to increase soil fertility.

The MPL Managing Director, Mr Tony Glencross, said: "Climate Change Smart Agriculture clinics that will start this year will provide fertile ground for communicating to the farmers on how to adapt to climate change and how to improve farm production by choosing the best seeds."

Ms Nalule said participants will tour the Mbarara Zonal Agriculture Research and Development Institute and be exposed to expert knowledge on various subjects including how to produce better products for the market.