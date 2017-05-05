5 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Onduparaka, Express Under Fans' Pressure Ahead of Duel

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — With KCCA on the brink of retaining their Azam Uganda Premier League title, life seems to have been sucked out of the league with each of the 15 teams left with at most, four games.

That is unless you are an Onduparaka and Express fan. As they face off this afternoon at the Betway Greenlight ground in Arua, there will be as much focus on their respective fans as there will be on the pitch.

Onduparaka have not made as much headlines as they did on their way to topflight league promotion and in the first round when they picked victories over KCCA, Vipers and SC Villa.

Since Saturday however, a number of the club's fans have called for the resignation of club coach Livingstone Mbabazi over perceived poor performance.

This followed Saturday's 2-1 away loss to Soana that left them seventh and on a run of one win in six games.

"Some fans are now attacking our beloved coach and some of our management. The coach came at a time we were lost. He has really held our hands in good and bad terms. We know sometimes we don't meet your expectations but I urge you to please respect our coaches and the management team," Onduparaka captain Shaban Muhammad said ahead of the game.

His Express counterpart Sadam Juma also issued similar message in response to the club's fans following Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Lweza that left them on 40 points, two behind fourth placed URA.

At Namboole, second from bottom Sadolin hosts Saints, the team above them in a relegation six-pointer

AUPL fxtirues today

Sadolin Paints vs The Saints,

Namboole Stadium 4:00pm

Onduparaka vs Express,

Greenlight Stadium 4:30pm

