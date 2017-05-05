Photo: The Observer

Immediately after the February 2016 election, President Museveni, in a triumphant mood announced that there will be no Opposition in Uganda as he was going to finish them by the next election. He had before the election entered into a secret alliance with Jimmy Akena's UPC faction which later went public with the appointment of Akena's wife Betty Amongi, as minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The government also 'helped' Akena's faction take over Uganda House which threw out Olara Otunnu's faction; though Otunnu was still the legitimate president of UPC since no delegates conference had been held to change leadership.

Akena's alliance with NRM has been denounced by many luminaries of UPC including members of Obote's family but Akena, son of Milton Obote, confirmed that he was working with NRM. By 'bagging ' Akena, Museveni had split the UPC and dealt it a potentially mortal blow. The other half of UPC has been financially incapacitated and yet Akena's faction is swimming in money allegedly donated by the State. Museveni has partially delivered on his promise to destroy a party that ruled the country from 1962 -71 and 1981 -85.

President Museveni then reached out to DP, appointing Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi as minister of State for Youth and Mohammed Beswala Kezaala, who was chairman of the DP, as an ambassador. Mr Norbert Mao, DP's president just looked on (or did he?) He did not call a disciplinary committee or other organs of the party to discuss the defection. Rumour has it that Kezaala had prior discussions with him.

Then there was the case of his National vice president, Mukasa Mbidde, turning up at an NRM function in Masindi where he was invited to the podium by President Museveni who declared him a "good DP". Mbidde was campaigning for votes from NRM to retain his post as an MP in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

By calling him a "good DP', Museveni was sending a message that some DP members are good and others are bad and he was hunting for more good ones.

The defection of Kezeela and Nakiwala Kiyingi are probably the least of Mao's problems. He has failed to deal with the "Nambooze issue" and the rising tide of discontent with his leadership. He has failed to steady the DP ship. Almost all DP Members of Parliament and DP-leaning parliamentarians have rebelled against him, accusing him of 'selling out' their party to NRM.

The unwarranted use of police force to suppress Nambooze's gathering at Nsambya Sharing Hall and most recently the violent foiling of a DP meeting in Masaka organised by Mathias Mpuuga again by the police were most unfortunate, since the top leadership in DP are said to have called in the police on both occasions.

Furthermore, the suspension of Betty Nambooze as DP vice president for Buganda inspite of the DP Legal Advisor's warning that it was illegal, clearly demonstrated that DP is a divided house and the top leadership is inept and unable to handle the situation. Mao needs to do better than holding press conferences which have increasingly become devoid of substance.

The DP leadership as a whole must sit down at a table and iron out their differences. This won't be easy given the irresponsible utterances by DP's President in recent days. Mao may have legitimate concerns, but his approach is definitely wrong. Playing the 'tribal card', will not help and threat to de-campaign DP MPs who do not support him so that they are not returned in 2021 is something one didn't expect from the president of the Democratic Party.

With two Opposition parties dealt with, NRM has one to go i.e. the main Opposition FDC party. Here NRM after failing to subdue it using violent means has opted for mediation under the chairmanship of a neutral external mediator from Sweden starting with the principals, President Museveni and Dr Kizza Besigye. With the oldest parties of UPC and DP it has been relatively easy. They had already been depleted of most of their leaders and cadres who joined NRM over the long 30 years.

FDC is different because it is born of the same 'bush war family' as NRM and knows most of the tricks in the NRM book. More importantly FDC is still "too big to swallow" and its leadership has so far sorted out internal contradictions quite gentlemanly. I pray it continues doing so because Uganda needs a credible Opposition.

