5 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: One UN Rwanda Family Honor Staff Slain in Genocide

Tagged:

Related Topics

Listening to the touching stories of the genocide survivors and looking at the smiles on their faces, one admires their courage and resoluteness to overcome the legacy of the genocide, the UN Resident Coordinator Lamin M. Manneh said.

He made the remarks at a recent event by the One UN Rwanda family to commemorate the memory of fallen staff that lost their lives during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event, which took place at the UNDP compound in Kigali's Central Business District, was attended by approximately 300 guests, including senior government officials, representatives of National Security Organs, family members of fallen UN staff, current UN agencies' staff, representatives of the Private Sector, CSOs and the media.

Speaking at the event, Manneh was moved to tears while addressing Genocide survivors in general, and surviving family members of UN staff slain during the senseless killing.

"Whenever I listen to the touching stories of the genocide survivors and look at the smiles on the faces, I admire their courage and resoluteness to overcome the legacy of the genocide, to overcome despair and contribute to the development of the country. You are our heroes," he said.

He paid tribute to the fallen staff, saying that their memory will live on forever, and the UN family will always stand beside the families of the dearly departed.

"They left us when their organisation, their families, their country and friends still needed them. Their untimely passing away in such a tragic way was and is still a big shock to all of us. We will always remember them, their courage, their love and care, and their commitment and dedication to the work of the United Nations."

Dr. Jean Damascene Gasanabo, Director General of Research and Documentation Center on Genocide, standing in for the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG), on his part praised the One UN Rwanda family for "indispensable assistance" rendered to the Government as the country strives for sustainable development.

"Since those horrific 100 days, Rwanda has made incredible progress thanks also to the indispensable assistance of the UN, especially the UN Development Programme. This progress is dependent on constant improvement in fields as diverse as education, healthcare, economic development, and the promotion of gender equality," Dr. Gasanabo said.

"With this support, Rwanda h largely achieved the Millennium Development Goals and its own Vision 2020 goals, and is ready to work towards the milestones laid out by their successors, the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2050 goals, respectively."

The families of the fallen staff were thereafter hosted to refreshments and given a private screening of a video produced by the UN Rwanda in order to document the lives and times of the fallen staff members, as the start of a wider project to meticulously document the history of what happened and why, in order to ensure that Genocide never again happens in Rwanda.

Rwanda

Juba, Darfur and Abyei UN Missions to Prioritise Gender, Sexual Violence Fight

The second intermission retreat bringing together top UN officials from South Sudan, Darfur and Abyei have resolved to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.