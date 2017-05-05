Zimbabwe: Guspy Warrior, King Shaddy Head to Chinhoyi

Dancehall musicians Guspy Warrior and King Shaddy will tomorrow travel to Chinhoyi for a show at Club Empire dubbed "Mad Saturday" in Chikonhohono suburb.

Club Empire has become one of the most popular places in the Mashonaland West provincial capital and has hosted a number of popular musicians and dancers.

Among the performers that have so far graced the top club are Killer T, Seh Calaz, Stunner, Trevor Dongo and dancers Beverly Sibanda and Zoey.

Tomorrow's dancehall show comes after tonight's clash of DJs that has been dubbed "The Return of Silence Dhosh and MC Malique" and will see the selectors taking turns on turntables supported by MC Baja, DJ Madkeys, Danbai, Chilbad Sonics, Flex Entertainment and Big League Entertainment.

The sound clash seeks to promote talent from Chinhoyi and surrounding areas. Organisers said they want to help expose talent that is in the city and work as a breeding ground for upcoming artistes.

About tomorrow's dancehall show, a spokesperson of Club Empire said they are looking forward to an exciting event and the musicians have promised best performances.

"It is likely to be one of our good shows. We are bringing in Guspy Warrior and King Shaddy to entertain our patrons. This area is starved of entertainment and we are doing our best to make sure that people from this neighbourhood and others from surrounding areas see their favourite musicians in action," he said.

Next Friday another popular dancehall singer Freeman performs at the venue.