Rwanda: Equity Bank Staff Donate Cows to Gisagara Genocide Survivors

The management of Equity Bank on Wednesday donated cows to 20 Genocide survivors in Gisagara District as part of the 23rd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Genocide survivors who benefited from the donation were selected from the district's three sectors, including six from Musha, seven from Gikonko and seven from Ndora.

Ezra Kahiga Mutwara, the bank's Manager Corporate Banking, said that the bank remains committed to supporting Genocide survivors and vulnerable families.

He called on the beneficiaries to work hard towards development.

"We should smile that Genocide will hopefully never happen again in our country thanks to the current country's good governance. Just focus on working harder and fight to have a fruitful future all thanks to your sweats. Show what you are capable of, then we will keep supporting you towards better welfare," Kahiga said.

Clemence Gasengayire, the District Vice-Mayor in charge of Social Affairs, thanked the bank for its charity initiative and continued contribution to the country's development.

So far, 9052 cows have been given to vulnerable families in Gisagara through Girinka Programme since the policy was introduced, while 1200 of them have already been donated since the beginning of 2017.

Bonifride Karubayiza, one of the beneficiaries from Gikonko Sector, thanked the bank staff for their support, saying life has started to change since the day she was given the cow.

"I am really happy for this support. I have been growing and selling some green grass to other farmers but that is no more since I have to take care of my own cow," she told The New Times.

Last year, the bank supported youth in Kinyinya sector in Gasabo District, by helping them bring water within their reach.

After Wednesday's donation ceremony, the bank staff, district officials and area residents paid tribute to 2558 Genocide victims at Musha Sector memorial site.

The staff later observed night vigil at the bank's headquarters in Kigali, in honour of over a million victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.