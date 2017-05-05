Rwanda: Lender Moves to Boost Mortgage Financing

KCB Bank Rwanda has renewed efforts geared at increasing uptake of their mortgage products in the country. Beatrice Chege, the head of mortgage business at KCB Bank Rwanda, said the bank would give incentives to developers and customers, arguing this would help increase mortgage uptake.

"Most people don't have enough savings to help them secure mortgages. So, we have relaxed our requirements enabling customers to acquire mortgages of up to 100 per cent and be able to own their dream homes," she told The New Times yesterday.

This as the bank hosts the second edition of "Expert Talks" on mortgage finance to raise awareness about their products on the markets. During the event, experts are expected to share professional knowledge and expertise on affordable housing opportunities, real estate development, mortgage opportunities, as well as the rules and regulations concerning the housing industry.

The question of affordable housing has remained a complex issue, with calls on developers and financial institutions to design products that can help address the challenge. The government recently came up with new measures to encourage developers to invest in affordable housing.