5 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Lender Moves to Boost Mortgage Financing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

KCB Bank Rwanda has renewed efforts geared at increasing uptake of their mortgage products in the country. Beatrice Chege, the head of mortgage business at KCB Bank Rwanda, said the bank would give incentives to developers and customers, arguing this would help increase mortgage uptake.

"Most people don't have enough savings to help them secure mortgages. So, we have relaxed our requirements enabling customers to acquire mortgages of up to 100 per cent and be able to own their dream homes," she told The New Times yesterday.

This as the bank hosts the second edition of "Expert Talks" on mortgage finance to raise awareness about their products on the markets. During the event, experts are expected to share professional knowledge and expertise on affordable housing opportunities, real estate development, mortgage opportunities, as well as the rules and regulations concerning the housing industry.

The question of affordable housing has remained a complex issue, with calls on developers and financial institutions to design products that can help address the challenge. The government recently came up with new measures to encourage developers to invest in affordable housing.

Rwanda

Juba, Darfur and Abyei UN Missions to Prioritise Gender, Sexual Violence Fight

The second intermission retreat bringing together top UN officials from South Sudan, Darfur and Abyei have resolved to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.