Nigeria: Nigerien President Reschedules Visit to Buhari

Photo: Presidency Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has rescheduled his proposed visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Thursday night indicated that the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president.

"The visit of President Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward.

"The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement," the release said.

The statement, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said all arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

It added that the delegation and host had intended to attend the Juma'at prayers together as well as lunch before the last-minute postponement.

The statement said a new date for the visit would be announced in due course.