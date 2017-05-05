Liberia: Joss Stone Thrills Audience

On Wednesday, Grammy Award winner Joss Stone demonstrated why she is the talented artist that she is as she thrilled fans at RLJ Kendeja Hotel during a one night performance that Liberians won't soon forget.

The 30-year old singer mesmerized fans with her powerful voice and lyrics that many said was their money's worth.

The versatile vocalist in the genres of soul, R&B, blues, and reggae was true to her earthy style when she came out in an all-white cross-back outfit paired with a floor-length skirt.

However, the British singer surprised many of her fans in the audience by coming on stage barefooted.

She kept the audience spellbound with songs like "Fell in Love With a Boy," "You Had Me," and "Spoiled" before increasing the show's tempo with her own rendition of Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low," "Jet Lag," the first song she ever wrote, and Dusty Springfield's "Son of a Preacherman," a familiar tune kept the crowd on their feet. One song that seemed to resonate with the crowd was "Right To Be Wrong," a soulful piece that sends the message that it is okay to be human and make mistakes.

The crowd sang and danced along to songs like "Less Is More", "Put Your Hands on Me," and others, including covers of popular songs she did justice to. The natural feel she had in her interaction with the audience created a positive, priceless connection that neither she nor the crowd wanted the concert to end.

In a remark before leaving the stage, the two-time Brits Award winner, who has a direct online reach of 55 million people, said coming to Liberia was a dream come true "and it's incredible to know that I can make you guys happy through my performances here tonight."

"When I leave I will spread the word how generous and supportive people in Liberia are. I love all those artists that performed before me. They are great," she said.

Apart from Joss, Margaret Cephas, one time Project Fame second runner-up, J. Slught, Nykita Garnett-Diggs, and the group PCK and L. Franklin delivered some awesome performances, clearly demonstrating their growth as artists. PCK and L. Franklin fired up the crowd - expats and locals alike - with their hit single, "Tell Your Ma Say I Here." Even British Ambassador David Belgrove was on his feet.

Joss Stone decided to do a remix of PCK and L' Frankie's hit, "Mama," which was done yesterday (Thursday) after the concert.

The remix also featured Margaret Cephas, J. Slught, and Nyhita Garnett-Diggs.

The Total World Tour, which started about three years ago, is Stone's most ambitious project to date as it aims to afford the British singer the chance to explore and understand the universal language of music in every country on the planet.

In addition, Stone will use her visit to learn more about important humanitarian and environmental issues.

Born Jocelyn Stoker, nicknamed Joss Stone, according to Wikipedia, the artist rose to fame in the late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, and has earned her numerous accolades, including two Brits Awards and one Grammy Award out of five nominations.

She has sold 14 million albums worldwide throughout her career as well as establishing herself as one of the best-selling artists of her time; best-selling soul artists of the 2000s; and one of the best-selling British artists.

The concert, which was held at the famous RJL Kendeja Resort, was organized through Kou Dolo, CEO of UOK Concierge and Solution.