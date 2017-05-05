5 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fuel Prices Drop

By Julius Bizimungu

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) yesterday released new fuel tariffs in the country, indicating a slight decrease.

The pump prices have gone down to Rwf1,002 per litre and Rwf950 for petrol and diesel respectively.

In March, the prices had increased to Rwf1,022 per litre and Rwf958 for petrol and diesel respectively.

The new prices will take effect today May 5, according to a statement signed by regulator's Director General, Patrick Nyirishema.

The new prices represent a decrease of Rwf20 for each litre of petrol and Rwf8 for diesel going by the prevailing prices that had been set at the beginning of March.

The review is done every two months depending on the fluctuation on global markets.

RURA attributed the latest decrease in prices to the prevailing cost of petroleum products on the international market.

Subsequent to the changes in the prices, the regulator said that this will not affect the prices of public transport, saying the current tariffs still stand.

In recent times, the highest pump price in Rwanda was last registered in March 2014, when it reached an all-time high at Rwf1,030 a litre for both petrol and diesel.

