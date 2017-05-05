Rwanda: Police FC Eye Crucial Win Against Kiyovu

Police FC will be looking to get maximum points against struggling SC Kiyovu in the national football league on Friday at Mumena stadium in Nyamirambo starting at 3:30pm.

Innocent Seninga's side are in third place with 48 points from 25 matches, three points behind second-placed APR FC and a further 13 adrift of league leaders, Rayon Sports, who also have a game in hand against Mukura Victory Sports.

With little or no chances at all to win the league, Seninga knows a second place is within his team's reach. Victory today would take them to second position courtesy of a better goal difference.

"We are ready for the game as we look to fight for second place because the title is perhaps beyond our reach. The target now is to finish second and also try to push for the Peace Cup title," said Seninga, who joined Police FC this season from Etincelles.

He emphasized that the players must be prepared mentally and physically because Kiyovu are fighting for their life. "We can't afford to let our guards down. We need to win this game as we bid to take second place from APR."

His counterpart, Aloys Kanamugire admitted that his team will go all the way for a win because only three points would boost their chances to stay clear of the relegation dog-fight.

SC Kiyovu are currently in 13th place with 25 points, four points above relegation zone, but Kanamugire believes that the win against Sunrise FC last weekend increased their morale and the confidence going into today's clash.

In the corresponding fixture, Kanamugire's team came from conceding an early goal to beat Police 2-1 at Kicukiro stadium.

"After a long spell without a win, last week's victory against Sunrise was a welcome relief for everyone at the club, and I strongly believe we can use that confidence to make it two wins in a row on Friday," said Kanamugire.

However, the veteran coach will miss the service of Djuma Nizeyimana and Jean Iradukunda.