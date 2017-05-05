5 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police FC Eye Crucial Win Against Kiyovu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Police FC will be looking to get maximum points against struggling SC Kiyovu in the national football league on Friday at Mumena stadium in Nyamirambo starting at 3:30pm.

Innocent Seninga's side are in third place with 48 points from 25 matches, three points behind second-placed APR FC and a further 13 adrift of league leaders, Rayon Sports, who also have a game in hand against Mukura Victory Sports.

With little or no chances at all to win the league, Seninga knows a second place is within his team's reach. Victory today would take them to second position courtesy of a better goal difference.

"We are ready for the game as we look to fight for second place because the title is perhaps beyond our reach. The target now is to finish second and also try to push for the Peace Cup title," said Seninga, who joined Police FC this season from Etincelles.

He emphasized that the players must be prepared mentally and physically because Kiyovu are fighting for their life. "We can't afford to let our guards down. We need to win this game as we bid to take second place from APR."

His counterpart, Aloys Kanamugire admitted that his team will go all the way for a win because only three points would boost their chances to stay clear of the relegation dog-fight.

SC Kiyovu are currently in 13th place with 25 points, four points above relegation zone, but Kanamugire believes that the win against Sunrise FC last weekend increased their morale and the confidence going into today's clash.

In the corresponding fixture, Kanamugire's team came from conceding an early goal to beat Police 2-1 at Kicukiro stadium.

"After a long spell without a win, last week's victory against Sunrise was a welcome relief for everyone at the club, and I strongly believe we can use that confidence to make it two wins in a row on Friday," said Kanamugire.

However, the veteran coach will miss the service of Djuma Nizeyimana and Jean Iradukunda.

Rwanda

Juba, Darfur and Abyei UN Missions to Prioritise Gender, Sexual Violence Fight

The second intermission retreat bringing together top UN officials from South Sudan, Darfur and Abyei have resolved to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.