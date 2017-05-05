Nigeria: Nigerien President's Visit to Buhari Postponed‎ Indefinitely

Photo: Presidency Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday has been postponed indefinitely.

The rescheduling, according to a statement by Mr. Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, late on Thursday is at the instance of Mr. Issoufou who has another domestic engagement.

"All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa and attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch, before the last-minute postponement?" Mr. Adesina said.

The spokesperson said a new date for the visit will be announced in due course.

Mr. Adesina's statement on the reason for the postponement‎ shows it is not related to the bed rest of President Buhari who has not been seen in public in a while and has missed three successive weekly Federal Executive Council meetings.

The Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has, however, said the president was fine and was only heeding doctor's advice to take a rest.