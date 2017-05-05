4 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nigerien President's Visit to Buhari Postponed‎ Indefinitely

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Presidency Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday has been postponed indefinitely.

The rescheduling, according to a statement by Mr. Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, late on Thursday is at the instance of Mr. Issoufou who has another domestic engagement.

"All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa and attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch, before the last-minute postponement?" Mr. Adesina said.

The spokesperson said a new date for the visit will be announced in due course.

Mr. Adesina's statement on the reason for the postponement‎ shows it is not related to the bed rest of President Buhari who has not been seen in public in a while and has missed three successive weekly Federal Executive Council meetings.

The Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has, however, said the president was fine and was only heeding doctor's advice to take a rest.

Nigeria

Activist Accuses Tobacco Industry of 'Aggressive Attempt' to Derail Anti-Smoking Law

The deputy director of the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Akinbode Oluwafemi, has accused the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.