East Africa: Heineken to Fly Lucky Winners to Champions League Final Viewing Party

Three Rwandans will be among the football fans that will watch the UEFA Champions League final aboard a luxury cruise in Athens, Greece.

The offer is entailed in a new promotion by local brewer Bralirwa through its Heineken brand.

To qualify, one has to buy two Heineken beers at ten participating bars in Kigali, upon which they will receive a form to enter their personal details and predict the teams that will advance to the finals of the Champions League.

Currently there are four teams left in the tournament; Real Madrid, Monaco, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus. The final will be played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on June 3.

To win, one must predict the two teams that will make it, and by which aggregate score.

The promotions will take place in five nights at ten different bars in Kigali.

They kick off on Thursday May 4, at Sundowner and Dolce (Kwa Yves). On Friday May 5, the promo heads to Pili Pili and Papyrus, while on Saturday it will be hosted at Plus 250 and Car Wash bars.

On Sunday, the party will head to Masters Lounge and Cabana Club, and on Monday, May 8, the promo will wrap up at Fuchsia and Ogopogo.

On Wednesday, May 10, there will be a semifinal viewing party at Pili Pili, from where a draw will be held to select correct predictions.

50 tickets will be given out at each location, bringing the total number of contestants to 500. It is from these that the lucky three will be chosen.

"Heineken slogan is 'Open Your World', so this is an opportunity to open the world of our consumers by allowing them to travel across their borders," explained Mark Nkera, a brand manager at Bralirwa.

He added that a "Heineken Mystery Man" had been flown into Kigali and will be here for a week to "watch the Champions League matches and also select the lucky winners with whom he will travel to Athens, Greece for the final viewing party."

"Heineken is all about opening borders, the reason we're in more than 200 countries across the globe. The more experiences one has, the more rounded in character they become. That's what Heineken is all about," said Julius Kayoboke, Marketing Director of Bralirwa.

"Heineken is also about opening up history to go back in time, because Heineken has been hundreds of years in existence. And Greece is like walking into history itself, because the country is very rich in history," he added.