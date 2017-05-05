Rwanda: Youth Associations Win Cash Prizes in Innovation Competition

Nine youth associations scooped a total of Rwf 4.5million at the conclusion of innovation competition organised by Never Again Rwanda in partnership with Interpeace.

The winners are; club Dukoranumurava, Abasangirangendo Development Fund, Youth Pillars Association, Youth Vision for Peace, World Mission Never Again club, Mwanga Troupe, One Family, Rwanda we want and Never Again Imfura.

Each group walked away with a cheque of Rwf500,000 each.

During the event, youth were urged on business risk analysis, conflict management skills, networking and marketing.

The aim of the youth competition was to create innovative and sustainable business projects.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Kigali on Wednesday, Claudette Irere, the director general in the ministry of Youth and ICT advised the winners to continue developing their projects, noting that the future of the country is in hands of the young people.

She encouraged them to use available opportunities which the government has put in place, including seeking loans in financial institutions to set up income generating projects.

She also reminded them that business is not a straight line but needs passion, persistence and integrity to succeed.

Denyse Niragire, of the pillars youth association, joyfully ,acknowledged NAR for the received award , promising that they will use their money beneficially in expanding their project.

Joseph Nkurunziza , Country Director For Never again Rwanda said the winners were selected among 54 proposals.

The best proposals were selected based on project sustainability, peace building, creativity, authenticity, originality and potential to generate income.

"Any business networking and marketing requires understanding your community, maximising clients, maintaining relationships. The entrepreneurial mindset, financial discipline and re-investment will help you as well," he told the youth.

He stressed the need to empower Rwandans with opportunities, through which they can act as agents of positive change and work together towards sustainable peace and development.

He explained that such youth innovation competition to develop projects that respond to the needs of the communities is aimed at enabling youth to become active entrepreneurs.

The award winning associations have now the opportunity to implement sustainable projects in a positive way, that is, expected to offer employment opportunities and foster development, according to Nkurunziza.