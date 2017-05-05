5 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Renewable Energy Developers, Entrepreneurs Stand to Win Rwf5.9bn in ACF 2017 Contest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwandan entrepreneurs and developers in renewable energy have just a week to submit their applications for ACF 2017 competition and stand a chance to win $7 million (about Rwf5.9 billion) in funding. The deadline for application is May 12.

According to a statement from the organisers, ACF competition is a financial support mechanism designed to provide local developers and entrepreneurs with the technical expertise and funding required to implement their renewable energy projects.

It is organised and supported by Access Power, a developer, owner and operator of power projects in Africa and Asia, and EREN RE, a renewable energy firm. This is the third edition of the contest.

The winners of ACF 2017 will be announced on June 7 during the Africa Energy Forum in Copenhagen, the statement said, and the top three finalists will subsequently enter into joint development agreement discussions with Access Power.

"Once these are successfully concluded, Access Power will take an equity stake in the projects and commence independently funding their third-party development costs, such as feasibility studies, grid studies, environmental and social impact assessments and due diligence fees," Reda El Chaar, the Access Power executive chairman, said.

He added that Africa's renewable energy industry has huge potential, which requires 'capable' entrepreneurs to take the sector to another level. He noted that the competition is one of the ways to support renewable energy projects and provide them "with a fast route to the market, no matter the location."

"Last year's ACF set the bar high as we received nearly 100 submissions from over 25 countries across the full spectrum of renewable technologies, a 75 per cent increase on the previous edition. We encourage all renewable energy entrepreneurs to submit their projects for a chance to partner with us, and join efforts geared at strengthening Africa's energy revolution," Chaar said.

The ACF 2017 application forms and guidelines are available on: www.Access-Power.com.

Rwanda

Juba, Darfur and Abyei UN Missions to Prioritise Gender, Sexual Violence Fight

The second intermission retreat bringing together top UN officials from South Sudan, Darfur and Abyei have resolved to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.