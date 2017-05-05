4 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa to Benefit From $1.1bn AfDB Climate Change Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Momoh

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will avail $1.1 billion to five African countries, including Kenya, to address challenges arising from climate change.

The pan-African lender's president Akinwumi Adesina made the announcement Wednesday during the Feed Nigeria Summit in Lagos.

Dr Adesina said the money would be used to address the current drought challenges in Nigeria, South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

He also urged African countries to industrialise the agricultural sector and its value chain in order to transform their economies.

Dr Adesina called on governments to provide incentives to food and agribusiness firms in rural areas through establishment of staple crop processing zones.

"These staple processing zones will transform rural Africa into new zones of economic prosperity," he said.

According to the AfDB chief, staple crop processing zones, which were vast in agro industries zones, would encourage food industries' operators to establish factories in rural areas.

"Africa has no business importing food. Africa should be a net exporter of food.

"Agriculture in Africa must move away from being treated as a social sector for managing poverty to a business of creating wealth," he said.

Dr Adesina said AfDB had committed $24 billion investment to agriculture in Africa in the last 10 years.

East Africa

Juba, Darfur and Abyei UN Missions to Prioritise Gender, Sexual Violence Fight

The second intermission retreat bringing together top UN officials from South Sudan, Darfur and Abyei have resolved to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.