Uganda: There's Need to Promote Reading Culture in Uganda, Says Unesco

The lack of local content that is applicable to Uganda's situation is holding the country's progress back, suggests a senior official charged with promoting culture and book reading in the country.

Daniel Kaweesi, the programme officer at the Uganda National Commission for UNESCO (Unatcom), says all stakeholders need to start a policy that promotes locally produced content. He says many great creative people have stopped composing material just because they don't feel protected and appreciated.

READING CULTURE

In an interview with The Observer, Kaweesi explained that the lack of indigenous content posed a big threat to the future of citizens because Ugandans were reading about situations elsewhere which has led to the erosion of identity. He said there is so much content that hasn't been documented by local creators, simply because they haven't been sensitised about the value of writing or promoting such content.

"Unless we begin producing content about our own settings, we will find a very big problem in developing a reading culture and difficulty in finding people to tell our own stories. Within these books there are stories and experiences that are documented and presented to people. We need a policy to promote local content and support authors and creative artists," cautioned Kaweesi.

He adds: "Any country that doesn't recognise the power of books can't develop. That is why it's very important to remind people that books play a very big role in our development."

To promote the reading culture, publishers have to go a step further by producing translated copies in the different languages to cover all communities in Uganda. At Unatcom, emphasis has been put on producing content suitable for local communities, and this is because the reader assimilates more when they read literacy works in their indigenous languages.

"If there are very few translated books, then how are we going to make sure that other people who can't speak or read English get the message? We can always encourage people to write in their local languages and then we translate to English," he advised.

He further argued that more libraries need to be built so that such books can be easily accessed by anyone who wants to use them. The expert explained that the libraries must be filled with relevant books because they shape the thinking of society. Thus there was need to set up libraries at each parish and equip them because "minus such a structure, there is no way you can produce a reading culture."

In their paper titled: Towards A Reading Culture for Uganda, Elisam Magara and Charles Batambuze observed that to access information and information materials, readers need to be literate about their reading needs. They note that this can only be achieved with a creative reading culture within society being in place.

Although government and civil society organisations have tried to ensure there is quality education, there still lacks a strategy aimed at building a reading culture in Ugandans. Among the solutions they present in the paper is promoting reading amongst primary school-going children through networking and strategic alliances among the stakeholders using existing facilities.

ARCHIVING

Many books have not been well archived and this has led to the loss of content that would have greatly helped in tracing Uganda's history and background.

To help keep some of the great works, Unatcom has been able to archive some books in partnership with the National Library of Uganda (NLU). For instance, a 1910 book titled The Baganda; an account of their native customs and beliefs, authored by Rev John Roscoe, has been digitised.

Kaweesi says because so much has changed over the years, books like The Baganda help give a true description of a culture that is day by day being eroded by modernity. He advises civil society organisations to start up similar projects by digitally archiving popular works of authors whose copyright has elapsed so that such vital data isn't just wasted.

In 2006, Uganda's documented history was dealt a blow when Uganda Television (UTV), ‒ now Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), ‒ was shifting from Nakasero hill to Nile avenue. So much data was lost because it was poorly archived and 20,000 video tapes documenting Uganda's journey since independence in 1962 were lost.

In one of his interviews with a local newspaper, Dean Kibirige, the head of library at UBC, remembers how he one day arrived at Nakasero hill while demolitions were ongoing only to discover the tapes destroyed.

"I found a heap of damaged tapes. I wasn't making a lot of money then, but I decided to inject my own money so that the material could be moved," he recalls. "Material worth millions was being wasted."

Kaweesi notes that if the television had had a proper archiving system, the 2006 incident wouldn't have occurred and Uganda's rich history on tape would have been saved. "Preserving documentary of our heritage is very important. We need policies and laws that aim at preservation of cultural documents," he further opined.

COPYRIGHT

The Unatcom programme manager says for people to continue producing local content, there was need to promote creativity and publication of books. Kaweesi argues that if the copyright law was being enforced in its entirety and the reading culture was being propagated, then people wouldn't be shying away from writing.

"We've also organised sensitisation workshops about copyright and engaged stakeholders such as the police and judiciary to make sure that these people's creations are supported. We have started seeing the fruits because the police is working together with institutions such as publishers to limit pirating as much as possible," he says.

PROMOTION

Unatcom recognises the fact that the reading culture amongst Ugandans is very low and, therefore, to counter this, it has set up strategies. Over the years, the commission has been promoting the reading culture amongst Ugandans. More works are also being digitised so as to improve accessibility so that every interested reader can get a book of their choice at no cost.

Community multimedia centres (CMCs) have been set up in the districts of Nakaseke and Kagadi to help promote reading of local content. The CMCs have one radio, a library and telecentre and are fully equipped with the right content.

For instance, the Nakasese CMC has books ranging from history to self-help, most of which are translated and written by Ugandan and African authors. The youths from surrounding areas like Kasangombe are given e-readers to help them easily access the books.