5 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Presidents to Discuss Crisis Facing SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

The national foundations of three former presidents and a deputy president are expected to be part of the national dialogues initiative in Braamfontein on Friday.

The foundations of former presidents FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, will join other foundations which will come together to discuss the "deep and pervasive national general crisis" facing the country.

The foundations of Desmond and Leah Tutu, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, Chief Albert Luthuli and Helen Suzman will also participate in the kick-off of the national dialogues on Friday.

The foundations told News24 that the dialogues will discuss the threats to South Africa's young democracy.

De Klerk, Mbeki, Motlanthe and Mlambo-Ngcuka will address the national dialogue to "provide a safe non-partisan platform to South Africans of all races to confront the crisis in political governance, the toxic political environment and state of the economy".

CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Max Boqwana, said the national dialogue is not an attempt by former presidents to "govern from the grave".

News24

South Africa

Zuma Says Zimbabwe is Mischaracterised, Agrees With Mugabe's Remarks

President Mugabe yesterday met his South African counterpart President Jacob Zuma for bilateral talks on the sidelines… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.