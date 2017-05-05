Namibia: Welwitschias Face 'Toughest Match' Against the Lions

THE Welwitschias take on the Golden Lions in Alberton on Saturday afternoon in what coach Lyn Jones has described as the toughest match of their Supersport Challenge campaign.

"The Lions are by far the best and most disciplined side in our group and this is the toughest match we will face before the start of the Currie Cup later this season," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I saw their match against the Pumas, and they gave a very good performance. It was a tough match, but the Lions deserved to win - they were very well organised and coached," he added.

Playing away from home at the KaNyamazane Stadium in Nelspruit last weekend, the Lions made a fine comeback after trailing 19-17 at halftime against the Pumas, to win the match 40-29.

They scored five tries in the process with flanker Fabian Booysen scoring two, while fly half Shaun Reynolds had a great match, scoring 25 points through a try, four conversions and four penalties.

With the win, the Lions joined the Blue Bulls, the Pumas and the Valke on five points each, while the Welwitschias are bottom of the group with one point from two matches.

The Welwitschias lost their opening two matches 50-33 against the Valke and 50-25 against the Blue Bulls, but Jones said he was encouraged by the progress they had made and that they were looking forward to take on the Lions.

"We are looking forward to the challenge to measure ourselves against them and to see how much we have improved. I have been delighted by the effort of the players during training this week, and our coaching staff of JP (Nel), Tinus (du Plessis) and Jaco (Engels) is working very hard to improve the players," he said.

"The players showed lots of promise (against the Bulls) but they failed to deliver. But I was delighted with the spirit of the players and that they came back so strongly in the second half to be competitive against the Blue Bulls," he added.

The Welwitschias scored three tries against the Bulls which Jones said was an encouraging sign.

"We've still got some way to go to win a match, but if we continue working hard a victory will come. We scored three tries and nearly got four for a bonus point. I think if you can score four tries, you can win the match. To win a game you need a minimum of 30 points or four tries so if we can do that we can win," he said.

Jones, meanwhile, made seven changes to their starting line-up for tomorrow's match, mainly to test new combinations and to give more players in the squad a run-on.

A whole new front row has been selected in Collen Smith, Gerhard Lotter and Andries Rousseau, who replace Christo McNish, Shaun du Preez and AJ de Klerk respectively.

Max Katjijeko returns at lock in place of Ruan Ludik, while Victor Rodriques comes in at eighthman in place of Leneve Damens who moves to flank, in place of Rohan Kitshoff.

Two changes have been made in the backline with Aurelio Plato replacing David Philander at fullback, while Philander moves to left wing in place of Gino Wilson.

Francois Wiese comes in at centre in place of Darryl de la Harpe.

The Welwitschias squad is as follows:

Collen Smith, Gerhard Lotter, Andries Rousseau, Munio Kasiringua, Max Katjijeko, Thomasau Forbes, Leneve Damens, Victor Rodrigues, Eugene Jantjies, Theuns Kotze, David Philander, Francois Wiese, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim and Aurelio Plato.

The substitutes are Orbert Nortje, Christo McNish, AJ de Klerk, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Thomas Kali, Cameron Klassen and Heinrich Smit.