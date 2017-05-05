Botswana: Study Affirms Awareness About HIV/Aids Among Patients

Francistown — A research project conducted by the National AIDS Coordinating Agency (NACA) in collaboration with University of Botswana (UB) and Bamalete Lutheran School of Nursing (BLHSON) has indicated that almost 85 per cent of mentally challenged patients in Botswana have some knowledge of HIV/AIDS.

That was said by co-researcher from UB, Professor Wapula Raditloaneng at the NACA-UB -BLHSON project dissemination seminar in Francistown on Wednesday.

Professor Raditloaneng said cases of misconceptions were recorded about HIV during the study, which ran for eight months beginning last year June, with some patients viewing HIV as a disease associated with promiscuity.

On the project background, co-researcher, Dr William Baraedi also from UB, said there had been a problem of inadequate reporting on mental issues in relation to HIV/AIDS, adding little was known about

HIV among those who were mentally challenged; hence the need for such an explanatory study.

Dr Baraedi indicated that the aim of the study was to find out HIV risk factors among the mentally challenged population in Botswana.

The study further observed that the community at large was still lagging behind in supporting the mentally challenged population and issues they were faced with, noting that about 86 per cent of the support was from family members.

The study, which was conducted in various regions in the country, including Kgatleng, Kweneng, Ngamiland, Ghanzi, Boteti, Bobirwa and North East, showed that mentally challenged and retarded populations in Botswana were predominantly youth and young adults below 30 years (65 per cent).

Prof. Raditloaneng said research also suggested that 83.7 per cent of respondents reported to have never been in any unions whereas the remaining 16.7 per cent indicated to have been in unions.

Presenting the recommendations of the study, Professor Raditloaneng suggested that family members allow patients a little independence and also accompany patients to health facilities for checkup.

She further suggested establishing community mental health support groups and encouraged people not to stigmatise and discriminate those living with the condition.

Meanwhile, Itekeng ward councilor, Mr Lesego Kwambala said in terms of HIV programming, Botswana had done well, but there were vulnerable groups that had been neglected.

He said those were people who must never be ignored in programming."As a country, when we plan, do we plan for them," he said.

Cllr Kwambala, commended the team for the effort and urged stakeholders to identify other untapped areas since research was unlimited.

BOPA