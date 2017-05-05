Kenya 7s Star Collins Injera Hints At Retirement

Kenya Sevens star Collins Injera has said he intends to retire from competitive action in the "next few years".

Injera, 30, told Nation Sport he isn't too bothered by the recent competition from Dan Norton in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series which has seen the Englishman leapfrog the Kenyan to the summit of the top try scorer's chart.

Norton is now on 249 tries, five ahead of the Mwamba RFC flyer.

"I am not sure when exactly it (retirement) will be, maybe in the next few years," said Injera.

"I have gathered experience over the last few years and it will only be fair for me to share the knowledge that I have with the young players, which doesn't necessarily mean that I have to be a coach or conditioner."

Injera was speaking on the sidelines of a function where Mwamba RFC had paid a courtesy call on Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The explosive flyer has been a mainstay within the Shujaa set up team for the last decade, and was until recently the all-time top try scorer in the World Series.

"Norton is offering good competition. But it is not about who is on top or not. I will continue fighting to score tries, but my main focus is to mentor the lads who will take over when I stop playing," Injera added.

Kidero promised to work closely with the club in developing rugby in the city.

"When you travel around the world and you introduce yourself that you are from Kenya, people will immediately ask you about athletics and lately about rugby sevens. Thanks for flying the Kenyan flag high," said Kidero.