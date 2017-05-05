Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana says the party has produced party cards which will be sold at K100 each.

He was speaking during a news conference after welcoming Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo back to the party.

"The minimum price of the party card is K100 but people can buy it at any price beyond the minimum price," he said.

He said party secretary general Edward Ritchie has already started dispatching them.

Chihana was responding to a question if he was the sole financier of Aford as is the case with the Democratic Progressive Party and United Democratic Front whose leaders take their parties as personal estates.

Mwenifumbo also announced at the ceremony that the Aford manifesto and party constitution are now online.

"The president, the Right Honourable Chihana has put personal resources to put these online," he said.

He said Malawians should read the party constitution and manifesto and would agree that all solutions to the country's problems are with Aford.

Mwenifumbo left Aford to join the late Bingu wa Mutharika's DPP where he was deputy minister before moving to Peoples Party then stood on an independent ticket during the 2014 parliamentary electons.

He is seen as a key person in revamping Aford.