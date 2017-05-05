Uganda: Businessman Shot Dead, Police Arrest More Five Suspects Over Masaka Attacks

Police are investigating circumstances under which a prominent businessman at Bisanje Trading Centre in Kabonera Sub County, Masaka District was on Wednesday morning shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Gideon Tusubira was attacked and killed while closing his bar at after 1am.

Relatives said the attackers who were driving a white car, first demanded for money but shot him in the head and chest after he failed to submit to their demands. The thugs also made away with his three phones, a DVD player and an unspecified amount of money.

According to Mr Arafat Musanje, one of the patrons who were in the bar at the time of the incident, unidentified men armed with a pistol, raided the bar and ordered them to give them money. They also ordered Tusubira to hand them the money he had made but when he refused, they shot him.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the Southern Region Police Spokesperson says police discovered bullet cartridges at the scene of crime indicating that he was shot using a pistol.

The incident has created panic in Masaka, one of the towns across the country, in which anonymous letters were recently dropped warning of impending attacks. The letters, first seen last month, listed 14 prominent leaders in greater Masaka region, on a kill list of targets.

They included Presidential advisor Vincent Ssemakula Ssetuba, businessman Benon Mugarura, Lwengo LCV Chairman George Mutabaazi, MP Juliet Suubi Kinyamatama and former greater Masaka region NRM Spokesperson Haruna Numba, among others.

Mr Numba was last week knocked down by a speeding vehicle near Mutukula border post. He died instantly.

The thugs warned that the officials were targeted for amassing a lot of wealth during President Yoweri Museveni's regime.

Vincent Ssemakula Ssetuba, the former Rakai LCV Chairman has since limited his movements including suspension of appearing on a Saturday political show on Radio Buddu.

In a related development police in Masaka have arrested five people in connection with the ongoing attacks in greater Masaka sub region.

According to the southern region police spokesperson Mr Kigozi, the suspects have confessed to have been involved in different home attacks.

"Some of them admitted that they have been behind the attacks and they have given us important information which will help police to go after their accomplices who are still at large" he said.

Mr Kigozi further assured residents in the sub region that police is working hard to ensure stability and asked locals to resume conducting neighborhood watch tactics as one of the ways of curbing such crimes in their areas.