Uganda: Makerere Students Strike Over Delayed Marks, IDs

At least seven Makerere university students have been arrested over protest.

The students whose details are yet to be revealed were arrested on Wednesday morning following a protest staged over failure to access their results for the last semester online, delayed issuance of university identity cards to first year students and failure to issue transcripts to former graduates.

Earlier, police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse the protesting students but in vain.

Police have been engaged in running battles with the students since morning.

Students claim that the online results system that was closed by the university management in the wake of forged marks scandal has affected them as they are unable to access last semester's marks.

On March 20, 2017, the university management closed the online marks system and suspended the issuance of academic transcripts until the institution completes cleaning up the system after some staff infiltrated the IT and falsified some of the students' marks.

The online marks system is used to enter and store student's examination scores.

First year students also claim they paid their money (Shs45, 000 each) for the IDs but they are yet to be issued thus making it difficult for them to access services at the university.

The protest comes just a day after the students' leadership wrote to the university management seeking an explanation threatening to strike if nothing was done within a day.

"Continuing students are utterly demoralized by failure to access their marks. Graduands have lost a mammoth of opportunities including missing out on scholarships and placement because you closed the result's system," read part of the May 2 letter from the guild academic, Mr Simon Wanyera, addressed to the deputy vice chancellor in charge of administration, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe.

Now the angry students insist that the university must address all those issue immediately.