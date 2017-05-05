5 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

South Africa: President Meets Zuma

By Darlington Musarurwa

President Mugabe yesterday met his South African counterpart President Jacob Zuma for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 27th edition of the World Economic Forum on Africa, which ends here today. Speaking to journalists after paying a courtesy call on the President, the South African President who was accompanied by his International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - said the two leaders had a " very good", "friendly" and "brotherly" discussion.

"We discussed the issue of the situation in the country, the success of the World Economic Forum now and also about the need for us to meet more often, particularly the former liberation movements, so it was very good, friendly and brotherly discussion, absolutely," said President Zuma.

Former liberation movements in the region used to meet under the banner of the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa (FLMSA).

Zanu-PF, the African National Congress (South Africa), Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Tanzania), Frelimo (Mozambique), MPLA (Angola), Swapo (Namibia) are constituent members of the grouping.

Ex-liberation movements often meet to discuss the strategies of fostering economic independence in the region, including building a buffer against neo-colonial forces.

Commenting on his views about Zimbabwe's profiling as a fragile State, President Zuma indicated that he agreed with President Mugabe's stance that Zimbabwe was being mischaracterised.

"Well, I think the President answered that very well in the discussion because he indicated and said it is the view of others to call it fragile, but as far as he is concerned, he described how Zimbabwe is, and I agree with the President," he said.

