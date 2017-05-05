NATHANIEL Kakololo scored a sensational second round technical knockout victory to win the Interim National Featherweight title on Wednesday night.

Kakololo beat Dominicus Weyulu into submission before the referee stepped in to stop the fight, 57 seconds into the second round.

Kakololo started the fight in confident mood, attacking from the outset and catching Weyulu with some powerful shots which soon had the crowd up on its feet and cheering for more.

Weyulu managed to land some punches of his own, but towards the end of the round Kakololo caught Weyulu with a short right hook that sent him down for the count of eight.

Kakololo continued his onslaught in the second round and sent Weyulu crashing to the canvas with a powerful right hook. He managed to beat the count, but Kakololo was all over him, laying in with left and right hooks and the referee soon stepped in to stop the fight.

The victory took Kakololo's record to eight wins, one draw and one loss, and with his first national record now under his belt, he has a bright future ahead.

The boxing bonanza which was promoted by Salut Boxing Academy had several more exciting fights on the undercard, taking place in front of an appreciative crowd of about 200 fans at the Windhoek Country Club.

Unfortunately the national junior lightweight title fight between David Shinuna and Immanuel Andeleki did not take place after Andeleki was involved in an accident in a taxi on his way to the fight.

"Luckily Andeleki is not in a critical condition and he has already been discharged from hospital," the chairman of the Namibia Boxing and Wrestling Control Board Ellison Hijarunguru said on Thursday.

In another humdinger, Jonas Matheus beat Julius Sheetheni on a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds to win the national super bantamweight title.

Matheus started on the offensive, displaying a high work rate and quick combinations, and by the third round sent Sheetheni to the canvas with a right hook. Sheetheni managed to beat the count, but Matheus continued to pile on the pressure.

Sheetheni, however, showed a lot of guts, mixing it up and slugging it out with Matheus as the two fighters gave the crowd plenty to cheer about.

Matheus was the aggressor throughout, with his strong jabs and combinations, but Sheetheni fought back bravely and in the final rounds the two boxers had the crowd up on their feet with toe-to-toe action in the centre of the ring.

Despite Sheetheni's valiant effort, Matheus was a comfortable winner, with the three judges scoring a unanimous 100-90, 96-93, 98-91 decision in his favour.

In a junior middleweight fight, Vakufilapo Nashivela gave an explosive performance to beat Alpheus Shilongo on a third round technical knockout.

Nashivela pushed the tempo from the start with his sharp jab and quick combinations and although Shilongo managed to land some shots of his own, Nashivela was well in control.

The end came in the third round when Nashivela put Shilongo down with a right hook, and although Shilongo beat the count, Nashivela was all over him and the referee stopped the contest 2:48 into the third round.

In a welterweight fight over six rounds Kapena Naidjala beat Christian Ukelo on a unanimous point decision, 58-56, 59-56, 58-56.

It was not much of a spectacle as most of the fighting took place at close quarters on the inside, when the two boxers were not holding onto each other.

Naidjala, however, displayed some good combinations and uppercuts to deservedly win the fight.

The bonanza also saw the professional debut of Harry Simon Junior, and he certainly showed glimpses of his father's talent on his way to a third round technical knockout victory against Sam Shaama.

Shaama came out swinging wildly, but Simon took his time seizing his opponent up and then landing some quick counterattacking combinations.

By the second round he was well on top, displaying a quick hand speed and solid combinations, as he had Shaama in trouble on the ropes.

Shaama managed to see out the round, but the end came in the third round as Simon chased Shaama around the ring, landing punches at will, before the referee stepped in to stop the fight on 2:24.

The other results were as follows:

In a junior lightweight fight, Nathanael Sebastian beat Andreas Nghinaunye on a unanimous points decision, 60-54, 58-56, 58-55.

In a featherweight fight David Angula beat Tommy Nakashimba on a unanimous points decision. 58-56, 58-55, 59-54.

In a super lightweight fight, Rafael Iita beat Sacky Amutjaa on a unanimous points decision, 39-37, 38-37, 39-37.

In a super flyweight fight, Immanuel Joseph beat Josef Matheus on a unanimous points decision 40-36, 40-36, 40-36.