DIVISIONS within the Namibia Premier League (NPL) almost took a violent turn this week as domestic football's bleak prospects persist.

An NPL Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday ended abruptly when delegates had to be restrained to avoid physical altercations.

The BoG meeting was meant to iron out differences between the league body's warring factions but instead resulted in the NPL moving further away from resolving the impasse.

League champions Tigers, Black Africa, African Stars, Blue Waters, Chief Santos, Unam, Eleven Arrows, Young Chiefs all walked out of the chaotic meeting, which centred around the legitimacy of the NFA's decision last week to replace the NPL interim management committee with an ad hoc committee.

Despite NPL interim committee head Franco Cosmos adjourning the meeting after no consensus was reached, league administrator Josua Hoëbeb on Wednesday issued a communique to the clubs and sponsors-in-waiting - MTC, First National Bank and the Otlhaver & List Group - claiming common ground had been established.

Black Africa and African Stars strongly denied being party to Hoëbeb's announcement that the clubs had recognised the NFA ad hoc committee, which in turn had been tasked with urgently organising the election of a new NPL executive.

"Firstly, your purported letter does not reflect the true deliberations of the discussions of the meeting and is grossly misleading. Further, Black Africa FC will not be associated with such an ill-conceived letter," BA chairman Bonni Paulino stated.

Additionally, Hoëbeb said the ad hoc committee was mandated to engage sponsors to ensure that sponsorship negotiations continue and were concluded smoothly.

"You are way out of line. I totally disagree with your letter. African Stars FC cannot be associated with such a fiasco at all," said African Stars executive member Brian Makari.

SEVERING TIES

The third proclamation was that NFA president Frans Mbidi would sign-off all sponsorship agreements on behalf of the NPL until the latter held its elections. The league administrator would be witness to such an arrangement, Hoëbeb wrote.

However, MTC shot down that suggestion and requested that they be left out of football's never-ending infighting, which is the key reason no sponsorship agreement has been reached yet.

"It may be of interest for you to note that the MTC Board resolution on NPL sponsorship directed management to deal with the Interim committee, which allegedly has now been annulled. MTC management has no mandate to engage the NFA on sponsorship as yet and that is for obvious reasons," said MTC chairman Elvis Nashilongo in a written response to Hoëbeb, who also said the NPL BoG had resolved that the league start on 10 June to allow for logistical arrangements, the official launch and players' registrations.

In effect, Tuesday's chaotic scenes at NFA Football House all but confirmed the split by the 'Big Six' clubs from the NPL.

The clubs intending to form a break-away league are Tigers, Orlando Pirates, Black Africa, African Stars, Blue Waters and Chief Santos. More clubs are said to be contemplating severing ties with the NPL.

The 'Big Six' scheduled a meeting later on Thursday to strategise their next step.

"It [BoG meeting on Tuesday] became a hooligan showdown and not a meeting for civilised people looking for solutions," a senior official from one of the disgruntled clubs told The Namibian Sport on Wednesday.

On Friday, 28 April, the NFA installed the ad hoc committee, headed by NFA executive member Roger Kambatuku, to oversee all administrative and management functions of the NPL.

In doing so, the clubs are adamant that the NFA acted outside its legal bounds and was meddling in the affairs of the NPL, which despite being an NFA affiliate, was an autonomous entity.

Furthermore, the aggrieved clubs wanted to know why interim committee personnel were demoted to Kambatuku's subordinates and not replaced if they were deemed to not be fulfilling their duties.

"There were no answers. Just finger pointing and personal attacks," the well-placed source said. "What is clear is that the NFA are not following their own rules and do not want to be questioned about it."

The walkout means that the start of the 2016/17 top flight season remains uncertain as sponsors remain skittish and undecided about being associated with such disorganisation.

"This is scaring away sponsors. We still don't know if FNB [First National Bank] and NBL [Namibia Breweries Ltd] will come on board and MTC's sponsorship is not guaranteed yet. But you can understand if they don't. Who will put money where there's chaos? This is an unacceptable state of affairs," the source stated.