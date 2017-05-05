THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate freeing of the airwaves to private players and access to State media by the opposition as the country gears for harmonised elections next year.

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Zimbabwe was still far from being safe for journalists who continue to be harassed by the State.

The party said Press Freedom Day was just like many other commemorations that have remained meaningless to oppressed Zimbabweans. These include Christmas, Independence and Workers Day.

"A few days ago, the workers on their day gathered in various places to count the costs and question the benefits, issues dominating the day were the deindustrialisation, unemployment and how the state has colluded with capital to oppress the working people.

"Lamentations are even bigger on the desire for a free press. Governments with skeletons in their carpets always suppress the press.

"In Zimbabwe issues of corruption, embezzlement of public funds and human rights violations are on the rise, Zanu PF suppresses access to information and the press becomes an immediate casualty."

Mafume was quick to cite a handful local journalists who were recently arrested and charged with different offences related to their duties.

He also dismissed as half-hearted attempts at freeing the airwaves, the granting of broadcasting licences to Zanu PF loyalist and ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira and ZimPapers.

Private players with no known links to Zanu PF were ignored.

The PDP spokesperson also warned that government was going to extend the same favours to cronies when it comes to the issuing of television licences.

"With an election looming, we are aware that Zanu PF would want to do the same with television stations. We maintain that pluralism does not entail media diversity," Mafume said.

"A free press therefore will be required to ensure a free and fair election in 2018, ZBC as a public broadcaster must be allowed to do the work of informing the nation without Zanu PF interference."

The opposition party further demanded that State newspapers and journalists start reporting news in a more professional and impartial manner, adding, "bias against the opposition and for Zanu PF will not ensure any electoral credibility no matter when the election is held".

In the past months, President Robert Mugabe and wife, Grace have taken turns to bash the local press for allegedly vilifying the Zimbabwean leader's regime.

During the height of last year's anti-government protests, images of local journalists being flogged by anti-riot police went viral.

At a forum organised by free media lobby, MISA-Zimbabwe Tuesday, media stakeholders lamented slow media reforms as witnessed by failure by the responsible ministry to take to parliament, legislation for alignment with the new constitution.