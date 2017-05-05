Uganda: Police Confirm Arrest of Socialite Jack Pemba Over Shs2 Billion Debt

Kampala — Police have confirmed the arrest of socialite Jack Pemba, who shot to the limelight for splashing dollars in bars, music concerts and sports events.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, confirmed to Daily Monitor that Mr Pemba was arrested by police at Entebbe International Airport on directive of High Court's Commercial Division.

According to the April 11 arrest warrant secured by Steve Stavropolos and signed by Deputy Registrar-Execution Division, Mr Pemba was judged by decree of the court in Suit No.509 of 2016 to pay to the decree holder sum of $756,257.9 (about Shs2, 722,528,440). Mr Pemba was also ordered to pay Shs31, 766, 272 as costs of the suit.

"This is to command you to arrest the said debtor unless the said judgment debtor Jack Akim Pemba pays you the sum of $756,257.90 and Shs31,766,272 together with... .for the cost of executing the arrest warrant to bring the said judgment debtor before court with convenient speed," reads the arrest warrant to Joseph Ahabwe of Revolution Associates.

The arrest warrant commands Revolution Associates to return it to court before May 11 with an endorsement certifying the day the arrest was executed and the manner in which it was conducted or the reasons why it was not implemented.

"This serves to direct every police officer in the Uganda police force to ensure that the execution is conducted in a proper and orderly manner," further reads the arrest warrant.

Mr Kayima said police acted swiftly and started monitoring Mr Pemba's movements until he was arrested at the airport trying to leave the country.

"Our role as police was to arrest and hand him over to the bailiffs," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Ahabwe when contacted declined to confirm whether Mr Pemba was ready to pay the said debt to secure his freedom.

Mr Asan Kasingye, police spokesperson, on Monday announced that Mr Pemba is being investigated by Uganda and Tanzania forces over money laundering. Mr Pemba was reportedly apprehended by plain clothed security operatives who had been monitoring him.

Mr Pemba, who has kept many speculating on the source of his income as he dishes out dollars at music concerts and sports events, was recently cited in a botched Shs2.5b gold scandal.

Mr Kasingye dismissed claims that Mr Pemba's illegal activities were being shielded by police. There have been reports that Mr Pemba's case file relating to fake gold transactions was withdrawn from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) on orders of senior police officers.