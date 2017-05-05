Tanzania Teachers Union Condemns Civil Servants Sacking

Mwanza — The Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) has condemned the sacking of nearly 10,000 civil servants, including teachers alleged to have forged academic certificates.

TTU Regional Secretary Fatuma Bakari told this reporter yesterday that most of the teachers sacked here were holders of Standard Seven certificates employed during the implementation of a strategy to help the government achieve Universal Primary Education (UPE) in 1978. She said the government could have selected teachers under the UPE programme and arrange for their retirement following the right procedures.

But she said verification was still going on to identify the number of teachers sacked after President John Magufuli announced in Dodoma last Friday the sacking of the civil servants.

"In 1978, the government passed the Education Act, making education compulsory for children aged between 7 and 13 and teachers with Standard Seven education were offered refreshment courses and later employed," she said.

She noted that asking teachers under the UPE programme to provide their Form Four certificates was irrelevant.

She noted that if the government had proved that teachers under the UPE programme were not competent in their capacity then it could have terminated their contracts earlier.

"Sacking UPE teachers, who devoted their time for a long period and provided quality service to our pupils is unacceptable," she said. She noted that although the government had ordered UPE teachers to advance their education level it did not issue a deadline.