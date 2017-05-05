Nigeria: Minister Tasks Hospitals On Records

Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said all healthcare facilities in the country should employ only licensed health records practitioners.

He stated this yesterday during the annual national conference of the Association of Health Records Practitioners of Nigeria (AHRPN) in Abuja.

He said the National Health Bill - 2014 stipulates that all healthcare facilities across the country should ensure that only trained and licensed health records practitioners were engaged to manage health data and information.

The minister advised health records practitioners to key into health information technology revolution, saying that technology would change health records management practice.

Registrar/CEO Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Mami, said the conference was organized for practitioners to improve on the quality of data that was being generated in hospitals especially in the area of morbidity and mortality.