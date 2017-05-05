5 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister Tasks Hospitals On Records

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojoma Akor

Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said all healthcare facilities in the country should employ only licensed health records practitioners.

He stated this yesterday during the annual national conference of the Association of Health Records Practitioners of Nigeria (AHRPN) in Abuja.

He said the National Health Bill - 2014 stipulates that all healthcare facilities across the country should ensure that only trained and licensed health records practitioners were engaged to manage health data and information.

The minister advised health records practitioners to key into health information technology revolution, saying that technology would change health records management practice.

Registrar/CEO Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Mami, said the conference was organized for practitioners to improve on the quality of data that was being generated in hospitals especially in the area of morbidity and mortality.

Nigeria

Amidst Food Surplus, Millions of Children Still Malnourished

Six-year-old Chilotaram Mba looked skinny and sickly. Her height is a sharp contrast to her age as anyone could easily… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.