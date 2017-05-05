A Patriotic Front official Facebook page has carried an article claiming opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema met foreign funders and considered "military intervention" in the run up to the 2016 general elections.
The PF Media has linked former Nigerian president Olusegen Obasanjo to cable of tycoons alleging wanting Hichilema to take over Zambia.
Hichilema lost the general election to President Edgar Lungu. He is now charged with treason after clashing with the Head of State in a motorcade race.
The opposition leader has refused to recognize President Lungu as the legitimate leader the country.
BELOW IS AN ARTICLE BY THE PF
During the 2016 electoral campaign, Hichilema met Anglo American Founders to discuss "external military interventions"
We can now reveal that in February 2016, Hakainde Hichilema attended a second series of meetings with the same group of foreign businessmen that had pledged to support his candidacy back in October 2014. Just like in 2014, the 2016 meetings were organized by Brenthurst Foundation - an organization established by the founders of Anglo American, and hosted at the Oppenheimer family's Game Reserve in South Africa's Kalahari Desert. The major difference in the two series of meetings was the purpose. In 2014, the South African businessmen sought to bring together a secret alliance to install Hichilema as president. In 2016, they told Hichilema that he could count on foreign military support.
On February 26, 2016, while UPND campaign was flying high, party's presidential candidate disappeared. Nobody knew where he was for three days, not even his closest associates, Hichilema failing to even mention his destination and the reason of his sudden departure.
We can now reveal that from 26 to 28 February 2016, the UPND leader was in South Africa at the Tswalu Kalahari, a luxury private game reserve owned by the Anglo American founders, the Oppenheimer family. Hichilema knew the place well. He had been there back in 2014, when a group of South African mining investors was plotting to fix the 2015 by-election and install Hichilema as Zambia president. Although Hichilema's campaign received financial support from the foreign businessmen, the 2014 Brenthurst conspiracy failed, and Edgar Lungu won the 2015 by-election.
In 2016, Hichilema's supporters decided to raise the bid. The UPND leader was again invited by the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa. This time the Anglo American founders and their partners made Hichilema a different promise: a military intervention carried out by foreign powers in Zambia.
A foreign military intervention, Hichilema was told, would be possible in a country facing "acute political volatility and threats to internal stability with increasingly transnational dimension". The issue of foreign military engagement would be "amplified by a downturn in country's economic growth rates due to the cooling in com modity prices and also fears that democratisation, especially the entrenchment of key institutions, was stalling".
Hichilema, Mills, Obasanjo and Oppenheimer - They were all present
Jonathan Oppenheimer, the South African businessman whose family founded Anglo American, De Beers and Brenthurst Foundation, hosted the meetings. Greg Mills, the director of the Brenthurst Foundation, organized the meetings. Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria and army general turned chairman of the Brenthurst Foundation, ran the meetings.
The Brenthurst Foundation also invited arms dealers and African officials. Delegates included security experts from the United States, France and the United Kingdom
Brenthurst conspiracy will fail again
Hakainde Hichilema and the Brenthurst Foundation's representatives took the prospect of foreign military intervention in Zambia very seriously. After losing the 2016 elections, Hichilema threatened with "a military course" and "the dark days of gun running". He was echoed by Brenthurst Foundation's director Greg Mills who encouraged Zambia's opposition to "abandon democracy", resort to violence and trigger a civil war.
Despite Hichilema's and his friends' irresponsible calls, both Zambian people and international community chose to respect the will of the majority.
However, the conspirators decided to take a new step. In an attempt to cause internal instability, Hichilema put the life of President Lungu in danger by blocking the presidential motorcade on April 8, 2017. On April 11, the Brenthurst Foundation's president (and Nigeria's former military ruler) Olusegun Obasanjo asked Zambian authorities to immediately release Hichilema, in order to ensure country's "peace, stability and security". One day later, on April 12, the Brenthurst Foundation's director Greg Mills publicly required "international action" against Zambia, talking about "threats to democracy" and the "regional dimension" of Hichilema's arrest.
The plot hatched by Hichilema's foreign supporters failed in 2015 and again in 2016. Now the Anglo American-sponsored Brenthurst Foundation has started a new campaign against Zambia. It will fail again.