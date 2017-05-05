Tanzania: Top Legal Experts Set for Academic Meeting

Arusha — Top judges with the regional judicial organs based here will be among the legal experts and human rights activists, who will meet during a two-day academic meeting to be organised by the Mechanisms for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) tomorrow.

The colloquium for National, Regional and International Judges, will be held at MICT new premises at Lakilaki along Dodoma Road on the outskirts of the city. "This will be the inaugural Lakilaki Colloquium, which seeks to bring together judges from the Tanzanian Judiciary and judicial organs around Arusha," said Mr Danford Mpumilwa, communication officer with MICT, which succeeded the recently-disbanded International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Those, who will attend include the Acting Chief Justice of Tanzania, High Court judges in Arusha and regional judges from the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and the African Court on Human and People's Rights.

They are MICT President Judge Theodor Meron, Acting CJ Prof Ibrahim Juma, EACJ President Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja and Justice Sylvain Oré, President of the African Court.

"The colloquium aims at deepening shared understanding of key aspects of international criminal law, through a methodological reflection on complementary approaches to judicial decision-making at national, regional and international levels," Mr said Mpumilwa .

At the same time, the event will offer a first opportunity to introduce the MICT through its new premises, to its sister judicial institutions in Arusha and to the respected judges, who serve through them.

There will be an opportunity to tour the site and its facilities and to examine particular innovations, which may be of interest to participants' own institutions.

MICT succeeded ICTR, which was formed in 1994, closed shop in December 2015 during which it convicted 61 accused and acquitted 14 others.

The MICT has two branches, one being in Arusha, which covers functions inherited from the ICTR and the other in The Hague, which inherited the activities of the International Criminal Tribunal for Yugoslavia.