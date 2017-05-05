Uganda: Makerere Reverts to Pinning Marks On Notice Boards

Kampala — The management of Makerere University yesterday agreed to revert to the old system of pinning marks on the notice boards after enraged students staged a strike over management's failure to release their marks for last semester.

The angry students who resorted to the strike yesterday as the last resort, complained that after the university closed the result system in the wake of forged marks scandal, the on-going criminal investigations have affected even the continuing students.

The students say they are unable to access their results.

On March 20, the university management closed the online marks system and suspended the issuance of academic transcripts to allow the institution clean up the system after some staff infiltrated the database and falsified some of the students' marks.

The university management on Tuesday met with the students' leadership and reportedly begged them to call off the strike and promised that the management was handling their issues.

However, such calls fell on deaf ears. Students started demonstrating as early as 8am on Wednesday apparently, to exert pressure on management to find immediate solutions to their problems. Police used force to break the strike. At least seven students were arrested yesterday and by press time they were still in detention.

Identity cards saga

First year students also raised the red flag over the university failing to issue them with computerised Identify Cards (IDs) yet they paid Shs45, 000 each up from Shs15,000.

Yesterday, police authorities fired bullets and teargas to disperse angry students who had turned rowdy.

Students, however, vowed to continue with the strike until the university management responded to their outcry with urgency.

The deputy vice chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration, Prof Barnabus Nawangwe told Daily Monitor that they have been left with no option but to pin the results on the notice board since no one can access the result system.

"Remember we closed our system which was being used and it is not accessible to anybody, so our challenge is to make the results accessible to students," Prof Nawangwe said.

He added; "The technical team is working around the clock to see where there is an alternative or a short-term measure where students can view their results. If that fails, we are going to revert to old system of printing and pinning the results on the notice board."

Prof Nawangwe also explained that the university will today start issuing IDs to 'freshers' under the old system after the university failed to procure computerised IDs.

He has also directed the managers to refund students money.

Background

The Academic Registrar, Alfred Masikye Namoah, on March 20 wrote to the university staff, students and stakeholders indicating they had temporarily shut down the transcripts processing in order to clean up the mess. The university has since suspended more than six officials for allegedly involving in the altering of marks for students. First year students also claim they paid for the IDs but they are yet to be issued.