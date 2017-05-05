Kenya: Agencies Clash Over Kalonzo Foundation Accounts Freeze

The Non-Government Organisations Council of Kenya and the NGOs Coordinations Board have clashed over a move to freeze accounts of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation.

The NGOs Council has blamed the NGOs Board for not consulting them over decisions that affect its members.

According to them, such actions would lead to victimisation of NGOs.

Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation has been accused of failing to account for Sh196 million. Earlier, the Board froze accounts of Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's Foundation.

Speaking to journalist on Wednesday in Nairobi, the Council chairman, Stephen Cheboi, said there was discord between the Board and them on decision making as they are overlooked.

"I am telling you there is a problem. Our brother in the Coordinations board is not involving stakeholders in anything," said Mr Cheboi.

"Somethings do not require publicity. When disciplining your child you do not tell the whole village. We should approach things in a particular way not to arouse suspicion," he added.

NOT A MEMBER

However, he said they will investigate and summon all involved parties in a bid to find out whether the Board's action was political witch-hunt or indeed there are irregularities.

Nonetheless, the chairperson admitted that the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation is not one of their members as it had stopped paying subscription fee.

He was, nevertheless, non-committal to reveal how much the Foundation owes them only stating that the subscription fee depends on how much an organisation gets from donors.

On her part, the deputy Chairperson, Rev Hilda Agola Orimba, said that they will interrogate the audit reports and give a directive based on facts and not hearsay.

Rev Orimba said that NGOs should also be allowed to explain if funds have been diverted and they can account for them since it does not mean they have been misappropriated.

"All the NGOs should understand that they should be accountable and diverting funds does not mean that you have misappropriated, we need to look at the audit reports and verify the truth," said Rev Orimba.