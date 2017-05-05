5 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coligny Farmers' Bail Application to Continue

Two farmers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny, North West, are expected to continue their bail application in the town's magistrate's court on Friday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, allegedly caught Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, stealing sunflowers on April 20. They were driving him to the local police station with their bakkie when he allegedly jumped off and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked violent protests in the area last week.

Doorewaard and Schutte made their first appearance in the Coligny Magistrate's Court last Friday.

On Wednesday, Warrant Officer Jeremiah Modisane told the court the teenager was bleeding from the face and ears, but was still alive, when he arrived at the scene. He died in hospital.

