Kampala — Government will go ahead and switch off all unregistered sim cards after the May 19 deadline, Security Minister Henry Tumukunde has said.

Senior government officials including the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and telecom operators are currently meeting at Uganda Communications Commission offices to flesh out final details of the exercise.

"I don't think we shall become this super-efficient that we have not been before but we shall work within the circumstances. The bottom line is that we shall not compromise on this sim card registration," Gen Tumukunde who left the meeting for an engagement at parliament said.

"When security is wrong, the public gets hurt and I am sure you have been better witnesses than myself and I want to tell you the success of Uganda is not how much gold we have, not anything, our hallmark is security, security, security... ." he added.

Government in an April 19 directive to UCC extended the Sim card registration to May 19 following public concerns about the exercise.

"Reference is made to your letter dated 11th April 2017 wherein you directed all telecommunications service providers to verify all SIM card subscriber details within 7 days from Wednesday 12th April 2017.

You directed that all subscribers of telecommunications services must update their SIM card registration details using their National Identification Card number, and all Sim cards whose details were not updated and verified by Thursday 20th April 2017 would be deactivated," the letter by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda reads in part, adding "The government has reviewed the said timelines and taken a decision that the ongoing SIM card verification exercise should be extended to the 19th May 2017."