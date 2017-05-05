Uganda: Lawyer Kasango Acquitted Over Fraud

Court has acquitted city lawyer Bob Kasango on allegations of fraud in connection with forgery and theft of Shs 500 million in connection with sale of a property in Kololo.

The Magistrates court at City Hall ruled that Kasango does not have a case to answer saying that prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to implicate him.

Presiding magistrate Moses Nabende ruled that in September 2015, Kasango was arraigned in court over allegations of forgery of a house sale agreement and stealing Shs 500 million which he took from a one John Kaweesa for payment to the property owner Wivine Nyiramana Mukuru, through Kasango's law firm.

Court ruled that although the charges were that money allegedly stolen belonged to Wivine Mukuru but she was not the complainant and that she did not testify in the case nor did any of the six witnesses produced by the prosecution accuse Kasango of stealing the money.

Nabende ruled that one of the witnesses, a one Mujurizi was herself beneficiary of the transaction as confirmed by complainant Kaweesi and that Mukuru only refunded the monies one year and nine months later.

The court also found that Kasango had the authority to sell the house on behalf of Mukuru as confirmed by prosecution witnesses that Mukuru spoke them confirming the authority to Kasango as her authorized agent.

The court further found that Kasango properly handed over the house to John Kaweesa in the presence of his gent Mutyba Swaibu, his friend Patrick Kato and Mukurus witness Paul Bitarabeho Katabazi but after two days, Kaweesi voluntarily vacated the house alleging that some brokers had told him that someone else had purchased the same house.

The court observed that Kaweesa himself testified that he met alleged other buyer of the property but that the gentleman failed to produce any evidence or document that he had paid for the house.

The magistrate observed that the police officer, Dickson Ainebyona find any evidence that there was another sale to any other person on the basis of these testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

With regards to the charge of obtaining money by false pretense, court observed that in order for then offence to stand, the prosecution failed to prove fraud and deceit against the accused.

The court further observed that the sale agreement authorized Kasango to receive part of the purchase price and that Kasango lawfully and properly handed over the house to the buyer. Early this year, the Law Council deregistered Kasango basing on same facts of the offence.

Kasango has since appealed to the High court against the Law Council arguing that the Law Council got the facts wrong and should have heard his side of the story rather than condemn him unheard.

The Law Council also found that Kasango had taken advantage of Kaweesa's illiteracy and hoodwinked him. However during the criminal trial Kaweesa and his agents testified that Kaweesa signed the agreement after gentleman called Patrick Kato read through it for him.

Kasango also faulted the Law Council for not serving him with the hearing summons and breaking the rules of service of court process by stating that Kasango should have known of the hearing date through the Uganda Law Society website.

KASANGO RESPONSE

These charges are brought against me for their embarrassing and humiliation value not because they hold any sense.

I am prosecuted just for fun for the Law Council, I maintain that Mr Kiwuwa excluded me from the hearing deliberately.

He knew there was absolutely no offense committed, professional or otherwise and had I been given the opportunity to be herd, it would have been impossible for him to execute his sinister motive on behalf of certain third parties whom he knows

He continued everything that the law council did broke every procedural and substantive elements of justice but that's how power in the hands of irrational people can be abused.