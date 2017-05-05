4 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mr Kampala, Uganda Competitions Kick Off This Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jb Ssenkubuge.

Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association has two major events on its calendar; Mr Kampala and Mr Uganda respectively. This month is going to be a memorable one as the body organises its first event, Mr Kampala on May 21 2017.

The event to be held at Grand Global Hotel Makerere has over 50 bodybuilders fighting for top slots in the different weight categories including; Bantam, Light, Welter, Middle, Heavy and Super Heavy.

Reigning champion Andrew Senoga sounded a warning to his fellow competitors in Thursday's press conference, saying that he is ready for the season's opening championship.

"I have prepared enough and I believe that I will take on anyone who wants to take away my title", he said.

Stiff competition is expected from bodybuilders like; Mubikirwa Isaac, Byron Joel and Byekwaso Bernard. In the women's fitness challenge, Kasuubo Irene will prove to the ladies that she still has prowess in the sport.

UBBFA has staked aside trophies, medals and a cash prize to be won by the overall winner.

Uganda

China Topples India to Become Top Import Market

The awarding of several infrastructure projects to Chinese contractors has seen China overtake India as Uganda's top… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.