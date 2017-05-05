Uganda: Mr Kampala, Uganda Competitions Kick Off This Month

Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association has two major events on its calendar; Mr Kampala and Mr Uganda respectively. This month is going to be a memorable one as the body organises its first event, Mr Kampala on May 21 2017.

The event to be held at Grand Global Hotel Makerere has over 50 bodybuilders fighting for top slots in the different weight categories including; Bantam, Light, Welter, Middle, Heavy and Super Heavy.

Reigning champion Andrew Senoga sounded a warning to his fellow competitors in Thursday's press conference, saying that he is ready for the season's opening championship.

"I have prepared enough and I believe that I will take on anyone who wants to take away my title", he said.

Stiff competition is expected from bodybuilders like; Mubikirwa Isaac, Byron Joel and Byekwaso Bernard. In the women's fitness challenge, Kasuubo Irene will prove to the ladies that she still has prowess in the sport.

UBBFA has staked aside trophies, medals and a cash prize to be won by the overall winner.