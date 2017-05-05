4 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Over 9,000 Scramble for 124 Public Service Jobs

Photo: Colleb Mugume/Daily Monitor
Some of the shortlisted applicants sit aptitude test for 124 Public Service job slots at Namboole stadium.
By David Mafabi

Kampala — A total of 9100 candidates who applied for Public Service Jobs have appeared for an aptitude test at Namboole Stadium seeking to join the central government.

According to the commissioner human resource in charge of guidance and monitoring Mr Richard Enyomu, Public Service advertised for the jobs and received more than 10,000 applicants and that to cut down the number, they had to take the candidates through an aptitude test.

"We have had two groups sitting for aptitude tests here. The first group had 5,050 candidates and the second one has had 4,050 candidates and in total we have had 9,100 candidates appearing for the aptitude test," said Mr Enyomu.

The chairman Public Service Commission Mr Ralph Ochan said after the aptitude test, they will select about 162 candidates who would then later appear for oral interviews for the 124 vacancies.

"We are targeting a ratio of jobs to candidates of 1:6 because we need to have the numbers reduced down wards for easy management," he said.

Latest reports show that nearly 80 per cent of the youth in Uganda are unemployed.

