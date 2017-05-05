Kenya: Ugandan Security Detain Kenyan Fishermen

Photo: Tonny Omondi/The Nation

Fishermen on Lake Victoria on September 29, 2016 (file photo).

Nine Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria have been detained and their fish worth Sh350,000 confiscated by Ugandan security officials.

The fishermen from Remba Island were in three boats when four men, armed with AK 47 rifles, arrested them and forcibly escorted them to Lolwe Island in Uganda.

Homa Bay County Police Commander John Omusanga said they learnt of the incident from their Administration Police counterparts based in Remba Island.

Investigations into the matter, he added, had already been launched.

"It is said that the fishermen were taken into custody following last week's arrest of a Ugandan fisherman at Usenge beach in Siaya County," he said.

"A team of Kenyan security officials will soon be dispatched to the region to negotiate their release," he went on.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit chairperson Edward Oremo said the fishermen were allegedly harassed and their fish confiscated.

"It is unfortunate that Ugandan security personnel have continuously harassed Kenyan fishermen without any action from our security officials," said Mr Oremo.

"Our government has abandoned its duty of protecting us. We are asking for security for the fishermen," he added.

The constant arrest of fishermen from Remba Island recently forced Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo to appeal to the government to beef up security for Kenyan fishermen in the lake.

"The government should consider beefing security in Islands located around the lake. This will ensure peaceful coexistence between Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen," said Ms Odhiambo.

She urged them to remain calm as the matter is being addressed.