4 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. State Department Mourns Minster Abass Siraji Killing

Photo: Rfi
Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji in his office on 4 April 2017

The United States extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji, Minister of Public Works and Reconstruction of the Federal Government of Somalia.

Minister Abdullahi was a victim of the high security tensions that continue to plague the population of the capital city of Mogadishu.

A former refugee, Minister Abdullahi represented the best of Somalia's great potential. He was a rising star in the Somali government, and his death is a loss for the country as a whole.

The United States will continue to work with the people of Somalia and the Federal Government to help restore peace and security throughout the country to ensure that terrorism no longer creates an environment of fear in which such tragic acts occur.

