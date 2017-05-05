Kenya: Mathare On High Alert As Bandari Land in Machakos

Following their scintillating victory against Gor Mahia last weekend, 2008 champions Mathare United will be out to consolidate their position in the SportPesa Premier League when they play Bandari on Friday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Mathare, placed 12th in the table of standings with nine points, have endured a poor start to the season that has seen them win just two of their eight games so far.

Their youthful squad comprising many green horns with no league experienced has been blamed for their misfortunes, and they will be looking to get their campaign up and running.

They will however have to do all this without the touchline presence of coach Francis Kimanzi, who is serving a four-game suspension, meted on him last month by the Kenyan Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complains Committee.

Kimanzi attracted this ban for refusing to vacate the technical area as ordered by the referee during Mathare United's league game against Sofapaka last year.

Assistant coach Salim Ali will therefore take charge of the team for a second time, and he told Nation Sport that he will apply a cautious approach even though his team will be at home.

"Defence has been our problem throughout this season so we really have to protect ourselves. The players we have are very young so we have to be very cautious especially when playing a team like Bandari.

"They have very good quality of players and they have been churning out very good results. I know the players will draw confidence from last weekend's win against Gor Mahia so we can win the game," he said.

Bandari have gone three games without victory, a statistic that has seen them drop from the summit of the league to the current ninth position in just one month.

To ensure they win against Mathare, coach Paul Nkata has therefore promised to effect changes in that match.

"We have been using different players in the last two games and some of them have showed very good potential. There will be some tactical changes within the team but to suit our strategy," he said.

This match will be the first of a double header, and the next game will pit newbies Kariobangi Sharks against Sony Sugar.

Sharks seem to have put the stage fright of playing in the premier league for the first time aside, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten record to three games.

Belligerent Nzoia Sugar will host debutants Nakumatt at the newly homologated Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

FIXTURES

Mathare Utd v Bandari (Machakos, 2pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Nakumatt (Sudi, 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Sony Sugar (Machakos, 4.15pm)