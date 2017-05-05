4 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament Listens to Statement From Minister of Transportation On Strategic Plans to Revamp Railways

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Assembly will devote its Monday's session to a report by the Minister for Transportation on strategies to revamp the railways. It will equally listen to a statement by the Legislation, Justice and Human Rights Commission on a provisional legislation on Justice Council for the 2017.

The Parliament will follow this by a Tuesday session that would be devoted to two report, one by the finance, economic and investment Committee on the report of the Auditor General and another report by the |Joint committee for Justice, legislation, and human rights on a dart law on supervision of insurance for the year 2016, the general features stage.

The Assembly is also planning to devote its Wednesday session to the report by the Minister for Defense that centers on the strategy of the civil aviation for the period 2017-2031

The MPs will also listen to a number of other reports on the Popular Deference Forces law as amended for the year 2017, the Civil Service Law for the year 2017 and a provisional law for the national fund of the development of the medial services amended for the year 2017.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.