Sudan: Parliament Listens to Statement From Minister of Transportation On Strategic Plans to Revamp Railways

Khartoum — The National Assembly will devote its Monday's session to a report by the Minister for Transportation on strategies to revamp the railways. It will equally listen to a statement by the Legislation, Justice and Human Rights Commission on a provisional legislation on Justice Council for the 2017.

The Parliament will follow this by a Tuesday session that would be devoted to two report, one by the finance, economic and investment Committee on the report of the Auditor General and another report by the |Joint committee for Justice, legislation, and human rights on a dart law on supervision of insurance for the year 2016, the general features stage.

The Assembly is also planning to devote its Wednesday session to the report by the Minister for Defense that centers on the strategy of the civil aviation for the period 2017-2031

The MPs will also listen to a number of other reports on the Popular Deference Forces law as amended for the year 2017, the Civil Service Law for the year 2017 and a provisional law for the national fund of the development of the medial services amended for the year 2017.