Dar es Salaam — Outspoken Chadema legislator Halima Mdee, who was charged with assaulting the Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Ms Theresia Mbando during a controversial mayoral election in February, has no case to answer, the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court ruled yesterday.

Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi said evidence adduced by three prosecution witnesses have failed to establish a clear case against the opposition legislator.

Ms Mdee was charged Ukonga MP Mr Mwita Waitara, Ubungo MP Mr Saed Kubenea with attacking Ms Mbando in February 27, this year during the mayoral elections held at Karimjee Hall in Ilala District.

Other accused are a councilor from Tabata Kimanga, Mr Manase John Njema, businessman Mr Rafii Juma, Ephreim Kinyafu, a counselor at Kimara, Mr Edwin Mwakatobe, a counselor at Tabata Liwiti and Edwin Mwaipaja who is a counselor of Segerea.

On the material day, a meeting was convened by acting City Council Director Sara Yohana Nkhambi who told delegates that the election would not be conducted on that day following a court injunction restraining the city director to conduct the election until the application filed at the court regarding the said election is determined.

It was alleged that the accused, aggrieved by to suspend the election, started to attack Ms Mbando who was chairperson of the meeting, tearing her clothes, assaulting her as they accussed her of being a reason for suspension of the election.

According to the prosecution, Ms Mmbando sustained injuries, thus the police arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the victim.